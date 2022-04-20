, 88, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in the Windy Community of Wayne County, the son of James and Rina Rains Harmon.

He was a member of Keens Chapel United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a self-employed furniture maker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Harmon, granddaughter, Alisha Harmon, and brother, Stanley Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Hicks Harmon of Monticello, Kentucky; children, Barry (Jackie) Harmon, Diane (Ronnie) Corder, Todd (Julie) Harmon, all of Monticello, Kentucky; sister Joyce Sloan of Monticello, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Keens Chapel United Methodist Church in Wayne County, Kentucky, with Bro. Earnest Mann and Bro. Roger Hicks officiating.

Burial followed in the Taylors Grove Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky. Military honors were performed by Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Ray Harmon