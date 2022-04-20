, 95, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Ed and Susan Huddleston Stockton.

He was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church,and a well known and respected businessman in Albany.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ruth Craig Stockton; siblings, Charlie Stockton, Jim Stockton, Bob Stockton, Pearl Gibson, Loma S. Wolcott, Ruth Upchurch Stockton, and John H. “Dick” Stockton.

He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Rodney) Little; his brother-in-law, Bobby Joe (Flossie) Craig all of Albany, Kentucky; his sister-in-law, Dianne Craig of Virginia; two grandchildren, Loren Little and Evan Little; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday April 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating.

Burial followed in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

E. Howard “Tuddy” Stockton