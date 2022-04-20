Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Still waiting on summer

Although this crazy spring continues to throw some strange (and ugly) weather our way, there are still some outdoor activities to enjoy – but be sure and take a coat and toboggan.

Baseball, softball and tennis continue at the Clinton County High School facilities and the action is always first rate.

Regular season action will continue for about another month, with the post-season tournament run for both the Racket Dawgs, Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs coming mid-May with the district tournaments, followed by regional tournament action.

Youth League baseball and softball action also provides some fantastic entertainment and will be over before you know it.

Fishing activities are hopping

Even if you aren’t a boater, or just haven’t started yet, you’ve no doubt noted the increased number of fishing rigs moving on the highways in our county.

I spent some time on Dale Hollow last week and fishing boat movement went on all weekend.

Pleasure boating season will get underway (hopefully) in the next month or so, but in the meantime, we certainly welcome the increased number of boats headed to our two lakes for fishing tournaments, as well as just trying to catch a cooler full.

Gas sales, food sales and even the jobs included in the outlets that makes those sales to the anglers heading to the water are all welcome boosts to our local economy.

In the meantime – March is over, so tell me what you think.