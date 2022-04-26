VFW donates to local law enforcement agencies

The VFW Post 1096 used funding from the chili supper fund raiser to purchase individual first aid kits for all active law enforcement officers in Clinton County. The number of law enforcement officers shot this year nationally has increased by 41% since last year. These kits are designed to be used by the injured person to save themselves, or it can be used by the officer to save others. The VFW Post will replace any items in these kits that may be used in emergency situations.

“With the VFW members military background, we were trained and understand the need to be prepared for the worst case scenarios and thought these items would be beneficial,” Post Commander Jason Warinner said. “Our VFW Post has been blessed to be able to help our community in the past and look forward to new ways we can continue to help in the future”

In the above photo from left to right is SRO Casey Richardson, Larry Craig, Hershel Key, Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover, Bro. Bob Sawyers, James Holsapple and Jason Warinner. Below from left to right is, Hershel Key, Larry Craig, Sheriff Jeff Vincent, Bro. Bob Sawyers, James Holsapple and Jason Warinner.