, 74, of Radcliff, Kentucky, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

He was the son of Arnold O. Cross and Margie Helen Cross, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Vietnam, was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign War, Camp Knox Masonic Lodge 919 and Gideon’s International, and a member of the Stovall United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Davis Cross; two daughters, Carrie Elizabeth Martin of Vine Grove, Kentucky, and Jocelyn Kay (Jonathan) Bulla of Cary, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Claire Evelyn Martin of Vine Grove, Kentucky; and two grandsons, Henry Hugh Bulla and Alec Andrew Bulla of Cary, North Carolina; and many other relatives.

The funeral service held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25,2022 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Kentucky, with Pastor Patricia Smith officiating. Burial followed in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Stovall United Methodist Church or Gideon’s International (Otter Creek Camp).

Hugh Wayne Cross