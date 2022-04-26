, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 after a long illness.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1949, but was raised in Dayton, Ohio, and Albany, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Johnnie Savage; grandparents John and Bessie Smith and Silas and Ollie Savage, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; children Stacey (Tom), Kelly (Roger), Joe (Jennifer); grandchildren Reed, Hannah, Harleigh, and Ryan.

There was a memorial service conducted on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Civil War Battlefield Trust.

Karin L. Goodman