Dan Kevin “Bear” Duvall, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence in the Cave Springs Community of Clinton County, Kentucky,

He was the son of Kimball and Janet Sells Duvall. He was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, and was a self-employed farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his siblings Timothy (Jennifer) Duvall, Denise (Ned) Sloan, both of Albany, Kentucky; niece, Manda Sloan; nephews, Daniel Duvall, Eric (Kelsey) Dalton; great-nieces, Isabelle Dalton, Abby Duvall; great-nephew, Jackson Duvall.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Devon Guy, and Bro. Joe Summers officiating.

Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.