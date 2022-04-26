Timothy R. Guffey, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Larry Wayne Guffey and member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Guffey.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey Warinner Guffey, and their children: Waverly, Koger, Warinner, and William Guffey, all of Albany; his parents, George and Marie Lee, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; three sisters Vickie (Ruble) Upchurch, Pall Mall, Tennessee, Brandy (Dwight) Martin, New Castle, Indiana, and Rachel Lee, Byrdstown Tenneessee; two brothers: Ernie (Marci) Guffey, and Larry (Charlotte) Guffey, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.