Barry Lynn “Luke” Brown, 57, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of James Aaron and Ina Faye Bowlin Brown. He was of the Baptist faith, and worked for the City of Albany at the water plant.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Ina Faye Bowlin Brown; a son, James Wayne “Lucas” Brown; siblings, James Gregory (Angie) Brown, Beverly Brown (Vic) Upchurch, Gary Wayne (Tonya) Brown, Sam Brown (Rodney) Garrett, Charles “Boodie” (Sherri) McIver, all of Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Andy Cope officiating.

Burial was in the Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.