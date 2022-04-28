Important dates as the primary election approaches

The May Primary Election is just around the corner. This is a reminder to Clinton County residents of all the voting options.

* Absentee Mail-In:

You have until next Tuesday, May 3, to either call the County Clerk’s office and request a mail-in absentee or go online at govoteky.com to request one. Once you receive your ballot, you can either mail it back in, bring it directly into the County Clerk’s office, or place it in the secure drop-box located inside the County Clerk’s office. Your ballot must be received by 6:00 PM on Election Day in order to be counted.

* Absentee Walk-In:

If you qualify for an absentee, you can vote inside the County Clerk’s office on the following days: May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, and 11 during regular business hours. Per KRS, there will NOT be walk-in absentee voting conducted on Saturday, May 7.

To qualify for either absentee mail-in or absentee walk-in, you must have one of the following reasons:

— Person who due to age, disability, or illness cannot appear at the polls on Election Day or during Early Voting.

— A student temporarily residing outside their county of residence.

— Person temporarily residing outside of Kentucky but is still eligible to vote in Kentucky.

— Person who will be absent from the county on Election Day and on all days of Early Voting.

— Person incarcerated in jail but has not been convicted of the crime for which they have been charged.

* Early Voting:

There will be three (3) days of early voting. During these three days, any voter that has not voted absentee is eligible to vote at any of the three (3) locations listed below. Voters do not have to have an excuse to vote these days. Early voting will be conducted from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13 and 14, at the following locations (all in Albany):

— Clinton County Community Center, 110 N. Spring Street.

— Clinton County Welcome Center, 28 Welcome Center Drive.

— South KY RECC, 715 Snow Road.

* Election Day:

Polls will be open from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 17, at the same three (3) locations listed above. Voters can choose which of these three places to vote, regardless of what precinct they are registered in.

(Note: Be sure to bring picture ID for all in-person voting.)

————————-

In other 2022 local election news, there have still been no additional candidates file for various non-partisan races that will appear on the November General Election ballot.

The number of candidates for five different races, including all city-wide races, remains unchanged at seven.

The deadline to file for non-party affiliation races (including Albany Mayor, six city council seats, two school district seats and three Soil Conservation District Board seats) is Tuesday, June 7.