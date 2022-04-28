Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Jason D. Taylor, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Friday, April 22, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Taylor was arreseted on a Clinton County indictment warrant for trafficking a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct.

While serving the warrant, Taylor was also charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Taylor was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.