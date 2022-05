Clinton County has an overall record of 12-10 on the year.

Delaney Chilton made contact with the ball on Thursday against Metcalfe County. Clinton County lost the game by a final score of 7-6.

Above, Bailey Polston threw a runner out from third base on a ground ball during Clinton County’s game against Metcalfe County last week. Below, Lilly Hickman fielded a ground ball in center field. Clinton County lost the game, 7-6.