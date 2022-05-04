, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Maxine Swaggert DeFord. She was of the Methodist faith and a seamstress for Sutton’s Shirt Corporation.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Jones and children, Cheryl Sexton, Cindy Savage, Richard Jones, and Stanley Wayne Jones.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Elaine (Raymond) Jones, Jennifer (David) Vitatoe both of Albany, Kentucky, Marilyn Jones of Livingston, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; onegreat-great-grandchild, and special friend, Ginger Russell.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Sister Debbie Dishman officiating.

Burial followed in the Cumberland City Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Judith Ann DeFord Jones