Danny Hugh Armstrong

Posted May 4, 2022 at 10:53 am

Danny Hugh Armstrong, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his residence.

He was the son of the late James Edward and Mossie Armstrong, a member of Peolia Church, and was retired from the Ky. Dept. of Highways, where he had been a light equipment operator.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Willadean Cross and Wilma Harlan; two brothers, Bill Armstrong and Denton Armstrong.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Armstrong; one daughter, Twana (Ryan) Forshee, of Franklin, Kentucky; one son, Tim (Connie) Armstrong, of Albany; two brothers, David (Ava Jane) Armstrong and Ben (Jeanette) Armstrong, all of Albany; five grandchildren, Drew and Paige Armstrong, Tyler Forshee, Kaytlin and Daniel Blair.

Services were held Sunday, April 1, at 3:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Jeff Amonett officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.