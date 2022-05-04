Patricia Star Stearns, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Jim And Alva Eubank, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lorie Ann Stearns.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Stearns, of Albany; one daughter, Nora Stearns (friend Terry England), of Horse Cave, Kentucky; two sons, Lonnie (Dovie) Stearns, of Monticell, Kentucky, and William Eric Stearns, of Albany; one brother, Joe Eubank, of Ohio; six grandchildren, Jacob, Rachael, Meredith, Dorothy, Chester, and Lochlan Stearns.

Services were held Friday, April 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Debbie Dishman and Scott Jones officiating.

Burial followed in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.