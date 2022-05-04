Margaret Jo Maupin Adams, 90, of Russellville, Kentucky, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, Tennessee.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Larry)Dotson, of Russellville, Kentucky, and Betsy (Mark) Paulley, of Estero, Florida; three grandchildren, Molly (Ed Dionne) Dotson of New Haven, Connecticut, Sally (Matt) Barnes of Murray, Kentucky, and Drew (Lori) Dotson, of Richmond, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Bryce, and Charlie Barnes and Eli Dotson.

The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.