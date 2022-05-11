Escaped Wayne inmate apprehended here

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Joseph W. Payton, age 46.

Payton was the inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center on or about March 25, 2022.

He had remained at large until Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris McGuffin apprehended Payton on McFall Road in northern Clinton County, Kentucky.

Payton was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and then was arrested without incident.

Payton was charged with escape 2nd degree on a Wayne County warrant. He was also charged with fleeing of evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Payton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail and later transferred back to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Sheriff Vincent commended Deputy McGuffin for his excellent work in the apprehension of Payton.