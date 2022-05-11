Cross promoted to Assistant Coach at WKU

Albany native Martin Cross was promoted last week to the title of Assistant Coach with the Western Kentucky University Men’s Basketball program.

Photo WKU Sports Information

Clinton County fans of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers men’s basketball team will likely notice a change in the lineup of coaches when the 2022-23 season gets underway.

Although Clinton County’s own Martin Cross has been affiliated with the Hilltoppers and on the bench for the past several seasons, he’ll be moving up the line of coaching positions after being promoted last week.

In a press release issued by the Western Kentucky University Athletics Department Sports Information Director, Cross was promoted to the position of Assistant Coach by Hilltopper Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury.

Cross is the son of David and Jennifer Cross of Albany, Kentucky, and has spent six seasons working under Stansbury as the Associate Director of Basketball Operations for the program. He’ll enter his eighth season overall on staff at WKU in 2022-23.

Last week’s announcement came at the same time that Stansbury announced the hiring of Camron Justice as Director of Player Development and Video to his staff.

“I’m excited to add Martin Cross and Camron Justice to our staff,” said Stansbury. “Martin has been a part of our program for the last six years where he’s showed tremendous work ethic and loyalty. I truly think he’s a young coach that will continue to move up in this profession.”

“I am truly honored by this opportunity from Coach Stansbury and Todd Stewart,” said Cross. “I’d like to thank our administrator Zach Greenwell for his support along with Phil Cunningham, Marcus Grant and Talvis Franklin for their mentorship. From growing up cheering in the stands of Diddle Arena to now – I can truly say this is a dream come true. I have great respect and admiration for the tradition of this program, and I could not be more thankful to continue being a part of carrying it on.”

Over his years on The Hill, Cross has been instrumental in the collegiate basketball careers of in-state Hilltoppers such as Taveion Hollingsworth, Carson Williams, and Dayvion McKnight, amongst others. Cross has been involved with five Kentucky Mr. Basketballs in his time on staff with WKU, includeingHollingsworth, Williams, McKnight, Camron Justice and Dontaie Allen.

In the 2021-22 season, Cross was able to have an increased role on staff with new scouting and recruiting ​responsibilities. He assisted the rest of the coaching staff on the court in major Power Five wins over Ole Miss and Louisville in the non-conference schedule. The team posted a 19-13 record and won nine of their last 10 in league action.

Cross served as the Hilltoppers’ Associate Director of Basketball Operations for six seasons before his current role. He assisted with opponent scouting, on-campus recruiting, coordinated the team’s travel, and assisted with day-to-day operations of the program. He also served as director of summer camps and oversaw the Hilltopper student-managers.

Cross spent the 2015-16 season as WKU’s Video Coordinator after four years as a student-manager with the Hilltoppers, during which one of his main responsibilities were opponent and self-scouting.

Cross helped facilitate the Hilltoppers during the 2012 and 2013 NCAA Tournaments as a manager.

Cross earned his bachelor’s degree from WKU in 2015.

He and his wife Alexa reside in Bowling Green.