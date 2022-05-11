VFW Bicycle Derby is another big hit





VFW Post 1096 held its second annual Bicycle Derby Saturday with a decent crowd despite the rainy and cooler weather.

“It was a great turn out considering the weather. We gave away 48 bicycles and 28 helmets. We’re glad we can continue the tradition of the bicycle derby and we look forward to hosting it again next year,” VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner said. “We want to thank all of our sponsors and David McWhorter for heading up the sponsorships for the event. We’ll be starting our Friday night movie nights next month and our farmers market will begin May 14.”

In the top left photo, riders raced down the street in one of the first races of the day as parents and spectators look on.

Above right, Jayleigh Warinner and Thomas Barrett-Weber helped Titus down the track Saturday morning.