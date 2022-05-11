, 43, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home in Richmond, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Richard Keith and Rebecca Jane Ayers Marcum.

She was a member of Walnut Grove Methodist Church, and was a clinical psychologist with the State of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Vernon Lee Cecil; two daughters, Eva Grace “Evie” Cecil and Sophia Rebecca Cecil; one sister, Beverly Jane Marcum (Justin) Strange; seven nieces and nephews and a special friend, Christina Bacon.

A memorial service was held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, 1110 Barnes Mill Rd., Richmond, KY 40475, with Bro. Rob Taylor officiating. Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, of Richmond, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Crystal Gail Marcum Cecil