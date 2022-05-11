Marvin H. Franklin, 88, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Columbia, Kentucky, the son of Elbert Petty and Mary Franklin. He attended Red Banks Methodist Church, and was a logger and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Emogene Blair Franklin; siblings, Harrison, Charles, Lindsey, Elmer, Ray, Irene, Faye, Mary Idy, Cally; a son; granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters.

He is survived by his children, Marvin “Junior” Franklin of Lizton, Indiana, Tommy Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Pam Arms of Palmetto, Florida, Doug Franklin of Lebanon, Indiana, Angela Antle of Crossville, Tennessee, Robin Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Nanny Carter of Columbia, Kentucky, Molly Frances Jones of Hoopston, Illinois; grandchildren, Brian, Penny, Chessie, Vanessa, Jessica, Edwin Jr., Kellye, Ashley, Toshua, Joshua, Kristen, Tracy, Taylor, Chrissy; several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Jimmy Bunch officiating.

Burial followed in the Grant Cemetery in Adair County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.