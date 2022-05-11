, 62, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Sherman Murphy and Betty Cowan Ayers. He was a truck driver and automotive salesman.

He is survived by a daughter, Liana Murphy; significant other, Dianna Gutshall; two sisters, Georgette Ayers and Kimberly Coomer; a step-sister, Sheila Murphy; two brothers; Paul Murphy and Darrell Murphy; a step-brother, Terry Murphy.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM from Brown Funeral Chapel, in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.

Mark Douglas Murphy