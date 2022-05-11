Charlie E. Stone, 84, of Monticello, Kentucky, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset.

He was the son of the late James and Ada Butler Stone.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Bro. Don (Judy) Davis, Rex and Betty Guffey; Nancy Walker and Bobby Davis; several other nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; two sisters, Sally Wilson, of New Castle, Indiana; and Ruby Cuellar, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Services were held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. Phillip Miller officiating. Burial followed in Story Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.