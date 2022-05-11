Lilly Hickman got under a pop fly for an out last week during Clinton County’s game against Wayne County.

Posted May 11, 2022 at 10:49 am

DSC_3566.psd

Bailey Polston took the mound last week during Clinton County’s game against Wayne County. The game was postponed in the fifth inning tied 2-2 and will be finished next week when the Lady Dawgs travel to Wayne County.

DSC_3582.psd
DSC_3589.psd

Ella Marlow sent a ball to right field last week during Clinton County’s game against Wayne County. The game was postponed in the fifth inning tied 2-2 and will be finished next week when the Lady Dawgs travel to Wayne County. Below, Breanna Hurst made contact with a ball against Wayne County last week.

DSC_3591.psd