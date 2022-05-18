Jewell “Judy” Upchurch Byers, 80, of Livingston, Tennessee, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Livingston Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Greg (Sandy) Sawyer, Tony (Melissa) Byers; grandchildren, Taylor, Karlee and Abby Gibson, Madelyn Sawyer, Emily Cain, Mckenzie Abu Taha, Drew Matthews, Railan Byers; great-grandchildren, Scout Gibson, Boone Gibson, Althea Collins, River Cain; sisters, Ruth (Gene) Latham, Mary Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Byers, Jr.; daughters, Martina Matthews, Suzette Byers; parents, Fox and Delphia Crabtree Upchurch; brother, Conrad Upchurch; sister, Jo Nell Taubert.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Upchurch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown.

Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of services.