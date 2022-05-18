Hubert R. Norris

passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

He was a carpenter by trade.

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Millard and Nina Wells Norris, who have preceded him in death, as did a sister, Ruth, and a brother, Earl, and a wife, Willow.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three daughters Debbie, Wanda and Ruby; four step-children; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Glasgow on March 12, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for expressions of sympathy to go to Gethsemane Baptist Church in honor of Hubert Norris.

Ramsey-Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. This death notice is provided as a professional courtesy of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Online condolences at norris-new.com

