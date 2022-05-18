, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Ruben and Ostie Kennedy Smith. She was a member of Dicken Chapel Church, and a seamstress for both Suttons and Foothills sewing factories.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dee Smith, Lonzo Smith, Elgie Barnes, Rubin “Ricky” Smith, and Lloyd “Hack” Smith.

She is survived by her children, Joey L. Duvall, Ricky (Ashley) Duvall, Misty Duvall York, all of Albany; siblings, OraLee Stearns of Albany, Kentucky, Georgia Reynold of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Teresa Scroggins of Albany, Kentucky, Tony Smith of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nathan Foster, Katherine Duvall, Bailey Wethington, Corey Byers, Cadin Craig, Jalynn Craig, Sadie Craig, Aspen Duvall, Haleigh Duvall; great-grandchildren, Kylie Foster, Karson Foster, Dale Foster, Holden Alley, Zachary Alley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Joe Bryant officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to help pay final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Connie Lee “Camel” Smith