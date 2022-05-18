Garnet Dale Spear, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence in Glasgow, Kentucky.

He was born in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of James Harrison “Jim” and Maggie Florence Spear.

He was a Christian, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and retired from the reserves with the rank of Major. He was an educator in the Cumberland County School System and later at Hiseville School in Barren County, Kentucky. He returned to Cumberland County as the first principal at Kettle Elementary, then later briefly as principal at Burkesville Elementary, before becoming Superintendent of the Cumberland County School System from 1972-1975.

Following this, he joined the Kentucky Department of Education where he served in school accreditation for the next fifteen years until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Madie Long, Grady Spears, Bercie Daniel, Bertie Spear, Troy Spear, and an infant brother.

He is survived by his spouse, Joyce Craine Spear of Glasgow, Kentucky; his children, Vickie Spear of Madison, Alabama, Kevin (Patti) Spear of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth) Eade, Catherine Eade; step-great-granddaughters, Chloe, Piper.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating

Burial followed in the Spears Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Graveside military honors were performed by the Wayne County-Monticello D.A.V. Chapter 105.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.