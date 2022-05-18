Russell Anthony “Tony” Siler, 68, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Martin Scott and Minnie Katherine Abney-Burnsworth Siler. He was amember of Centerpoint Church, a veteran of the United States Navy, and worked at Chrysler Transmissions.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Siler; siblings, Loma Jo Siler, Jeffery Nelson (Caroline) Siler, Ronald Siler, Larry (Marie) Siler.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys “Lynnette” Siler; his children, Misti (Zachary) Dwyer of Milton, Florida, Jolene (Todd) Siler-Lindberg of Pace, Florida; step-children, Michael Moore, Brian Moore, Tracy (Joe) Nelson, Jimmy (Angie) Hammond of Fishers, Indiana; siblings, Kathy (Roger) Andrick of Kokomo, Indiana, Coby (Victor) Osborne of Kokomo, Indiana, Jolene (George) Mason of West Point, Georgia; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.

A celebration of life was conducted on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Centerpoint Church in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Tim Parson, Bro. Jay Damron, and Bro. Nick Sparks officiating, with military honors by American Legion Post #119.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Centerpoint Nazarene Church Celebrate Recovery or the Tanazia Project, Ky. District NMI, Attn: Bill Meadows, 585 Deerwood Dr., Coxs Creek, Ky. 40013,

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com