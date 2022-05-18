John Fredrick Sholes, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of David A. and Irene Latham Sholes. He was employed at Persion Tool and Mole Company, as well as Brodrick’s, working in the Tool and Die Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, William Latham.

He is survived by his siblings, Joe (Jackie) Sholes of Ocala, Florida, David Sholes of Michigan City, Indiana, Mark Sholes of Albany, Kentucky, Lesley Sholes of Scotland, England, BethAnn Sholes of Roberts, Missouri, Amanda Sholes of Roberts, Missouri, James Sholes of Roberts, Missouri, several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Larry Spears officiating.

Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.