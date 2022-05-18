Wanda D. Sloan Vitatoe, 97, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 in The Heritage, National Church Residences, Chillicothe, Ohio.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Charlie Bell Sloan and Lillian Beatrice Ferguson Sloan.

She was a retired teacher, a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo, Indiana and Ft. Myers, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Welby Vitatoe; sister, Flonnie; brothers, Charlie “Shot,” Norman.

Survivors include her only child, Larry (Arna) Vitatoe; two grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for the family was held at the Haller Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio, with Rev. Ryan Bash officiating.

A graveside service was held in Cartwright, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Ft. Myers First Church of The Nazarene, 13545 American Colony Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of local arrangements.