Phyllis A. Boils, 73, of Albany, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Myrtle and Powers Moreland, and was also preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Conatser, Betty Polson, Faye Chambers, and Shirley Lowe; three brothers, Ralph Moreland, Ricky Moreland, and Clayton Moreland.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Boils; three daughters, Sis Boils (Paul) Holdiness, Jenny Boils Moon, and Katie (Josh)Thrasher; two sons, Allen (Shirley) Boils, and Troy Boils, all of Albany; one sister, June (Howard) Polson; three brothers, Ronnie (Holly) Moreland, Lonnie (Betty Jo) Moreland and Leon (Janice) Moreland , all of Albany; eight grandchildren, Garrett and Ivy Moon, Joe and Ian Holdiness, Dalton Poore, Mia Thrasher, Josh Asberry and Dakota Boils; five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky ,with Jeremy Poore officiating. Burial followed in Five Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are requested to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.