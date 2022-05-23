CCHS will hold 105th Graduation Friday, May 27

Clinton County High School will honor some 92 seniors next Friday, May 27, at The Castle during the school’s 105th Commencement Program.

Graduation ceremonies leading up to seniors ending their educational careers at CCHS will begin at 7 p.m. with the processional by the Clinton County High School Band. Audience will stand as graduates enter the gymnasium.

The Clinton County News will present it’s traditional CCHS Graduation Salute special section in next week’s, May 26, 2022, edition.

The Graduation program will proceed with the Presentation of Colors by the JROTC Senior Color Guard and a musical performance by the Senior Band members.

Evan Claborn, Senior Class President, will deliver the 2022 Commencement Address to fellow graduates, which will be followed by a musical performance by Dustin Armstrong.

CCHS Principal Kenny Dearborn witl then conduct the Awards Presentation, which will be followed by the Academic Address by Top Academic Honorees.

The moment that all 2022 Class graduates have been waiting for will then take place, as Dr. Paula Little, Interim Superintendent, will present diplomas to the Class of 2022 seniors.

After the awarding of diplomas, the tassel ceremony will be led by Senior Class officers, and the program will conclude with the recessional by the CCHS Band.

There will be some 26 scholarships awarded to students who have reached high achievement during the past year and their high school careers.

Scholarships include six businesses; eight college/universities; eight memorial; and nine organization or individual.

The 2022 Commencement Ushers, made up from Junior Class members, will be Taylor Bagwell, Clay Cecil, Braden Fulton, Evan Little, Ella Marlow, Elisa Shelton, Kendra Bertram, Eli Dearborn, Claire Guffey, Loren Little, Thomas Osterreicher, Adam Whittenburg.

Some other notes about the Clinton County High School Class of 2022:

* Class Quote: “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.” Unknown

* Class Flower: Baby’s Breath

* Class Song: “You’re Gonna Miss This” Trace Adkins

* Class Colors: Blue and Silver

* Class Officers: President, Evan Claborn; Vice-President, Makenzie Cope; Secretary, Tyler Davis; Treasurer, Dane Harlan

* Senior Student Council Members: Bryson Cross, Brianna Hurst, Jimmy Mazariegos, Ben Tallent, Sara Turner

* Mr. and Miss Senior Class: Adam Hay and Delaney Chilton

* Senior Class Sponsors: Kasey Conner, Josh York, Jessica Ndiaye, Brooke Wright, Stacia York.

Congratulations and Best Wishes to all members of the 2022 CCHS Class from the Clinton County News. “Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog!”

Placards honoring members of the 2022 CCHS graduating class line the entrance to the high school prior to next week’s graduation ceremony.