Bid approved for gym floor replacement project

Clinton County Board of Education approved a bid for replacement of the gymnasium floor at Clinton County High School at its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 16.

Four of five members were present for the just under 40 minute session, which saw a host of items on the meeting agenda.

A committee on the replacement of the gym floor project had met last week with DECO architects of Somerset and two bids on the project were received.

The architectural firm was asked to review the bids and make a recommendation to the full board on which they considered to be the best bid to fit the needs to replace the flooring at The Castle.

Derrick Phillips and Kyle Choate, DECO representatives, discussed the project and bids with the board Monday night and due to various reasons, opted to recommend Conrad Floors of Smiths Grove to complete the project, even though their base bid was $32,000 higher than Cincinnati Floor of Cincinnati.

The architects explained the reasons for recommending the higher bidder, being due to the work they proposed to complete the project.

Architects had requested a quote from the low bidder on the cost of doing work they felt was needed to sustain the new floor, with the added work totaling a significantly higher amount than the base bid of $243,553.00.

Phillips told the board they weren’t comparing apples to apples when it came to doing work and supplying materials needed underneath the surface of the floor to make it last and keep the surface even.

Following the architects’ presentation and recommendation, and a brief discussion and questions from board members, Gary Norris made a motion to approve Conrad Flooring at $277,500.00. The motion passed unanimously.

Board attorney Winter Huff also told the board they had a right to accept or reject either the low or “best” bid, with the board deeming Conrad Flooring submitted the best proposal for this particular project.

The next step in the process will be to draw up a contract with the company and have the board review it, according to architects.

At the onset of the meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Paula Little and the board did their monthly staff and student achievement recognitions.

Dr. Little recognized Albany Elementary School Principal Dr. Sabra Albertson for the work she did on obtaining a $124,000 Read to Achieve grant recently awarded to the school district by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Several FFA (Future Farmers of America) students at CCHS were recognized for their achievements this year.

Those students include:

* State degree recipients: Evan Claborn, Makenzie Cope, Landon Smith.

* Regional Proficiency Award winners for agricultural enterprises: Evan Claborn (1st in Equine Placement), Makenzie Cope (2nd in Sheep Production).

* Landon Smith placed 3rd in Regional tractor driving competition.

* Elisa Shelton was elected Regional Sentinel.

* Poultry Evaluation Team placed 4th at the state competition (Mailee Boils, Rylee Borgmeier, Makenzie Cope, Tatum Harlan).

* Ben Tallent, Evan Claborn, and Christian Derryberry advanced to the state impromptu speaking competitions in June.

* Elisa Shelton won the Regional talent contest and advanced to the state competition in June; she will also sing The National Anthem at the opening ceremony.

The FFA instructor at CCHS is Billy Grannemann.

Following the recognitions, Finance Director Courtney Norris gave the monthly finance report and Dr. Little gave the monthly attendance report.

On the latter report, it was noted ADA (Average Daily Attendance) for the eighth month of school was just over 90 percent, a figure Dr. Little once again noted needed much improvement next year.

Norris then gave a brief overview of the 2023 fiscal year budget that had been discussed at last week’s work session. On Monday, she noted much of the over $19 million overall budget was in the areas of maintenance and facilities.

The board, on a motion by Kevin Marcum, voted unanimously to approve the tentative budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

(A separate article on the school budget and salary schedules can be found elsewhere in this week’s edition.)

Also on a motion by Marcum, they unanimously approved each schools’ activity budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school term.

The board then approved salary schedules for both certified and classified personnel on separate motions by Norris and Ronald Albertson.

The certified schedule, which was also reviewed last week, includes pay adjustments at certified employee time periods after the 20-24 year period, 25 year period, and 30 year period, which grant increases to those teachers who continue to work those number of years.

The same applies (a five percent increase) for classified employees, based on years of experience.

Substitute teachers in the school district will also see an increase in pay beginning with the next school year, as the board voted, on a motion by Norris, to increase their pay.

Dr. Little said the increase was to try and be more comparable to other districts in the rate of substitute’s pay, as well as retaining those we have in the school system and possibly getting more on board.

She also added that retired teachers who choose to substitute, due to their years of experience, would receive the higher amount of pay increase.

Also on a motion by Norris, the board voted to approve the annual 2022-23 emergency substitute teacher hiring due to the need for more substitute teachers in the schools.

On a motion by Albertson, the board approved a certified Migrant Advocate/Recruiter position to recruit migrant students.

The position is totally funded via a federal grant program. The person hired would understand the position may cease if grant money for the position were to expire.

In other business, the board:

* Voted to approve the 2022-23 application for Administration Regulation Waiver.

* On a motion by Albertson, renewed the contract with their current auditor, White & Co. PSC for the next school year at a cost of $21,000.00.

* On a motion by Marcum, unanimously renewed its agreement with Cumberland Family Medical Inc. for student health services.

The medical provider pays for 100 percent of the school nurses, as well as offering several other health benefits to aid students.

* Also on a motion by Marcum, voted unanimously to renew its contract with Forward Edge to conduct the district’s student and staff (all newly hired staff members) random drug testing for the next school year.

* Voted 5-0 to approve an agreement with ONSOLVE (the one-call system) at $1.37 per student, up 10 cents from last year.

The superintendent noted that the cost for the service, due to the decrease in student numbers, would be about the same.

* On a motion by Board Chairwoman Leslie Stockton, they approved consent items including minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, leave of absence and overnight trips.

Board members Marcum and Albertson abstained on some of the previous meeting minutes, having not attended those particular meetings.

No public comments were made. However, prior to the meeting being adjourned, Marcum questioned whether cursive writing was still being taught. He noted he had been asked by some parents about that issue.

Dr. Little said that it was starting at certain grades. However, she added that at the state level, “It was not a high priority” such as reading and math.

The school board’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, and next regular business meeting for Monday, June 20. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and both will be open to the public.