Board says Superintendent will be named ‘soon’

Although not official, the Clinton County Board of Education has apparently decided on its final choice as permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent after interviews of final applicants were conducted last week.

A total of seven complete applications had been received by the board’s Search Committee. That committee was directed by the board to review those applications and narrow the list down to approximately three finalists to be interviewed by the full school board.

The Board of Education conducted the interviews during a call meeting, which was in closed session due to the matter being related to personnel. The meeting was held last Wednesday afternoon by the full board.

No applicants’ names can legally be released due to personnel privacy rules, however, board members did say after the meeting last week that only two finalists were interviewed, as one applicant had apparently taken another position elsewhere.

Again, with no names being put forth, board members did confirm on Thursday of last week they had narrowed down the two finalists to one finalist.

Further, they noted that details with that applicant were apparently being worked out and that the new permanent superintendent would be named “soon,” with no specific time being given at this point.

In order for a superintendent to be officially seated, the full Board of Education will have to vote on (by majority) on a nominee at a public meeting.

Long-time educator and school administrator Dr. Paula Little, who was also serving in the capacity of Assistant Superintendent, was named Interim Superintendent last fall, following the resignation of Dr. Tim Parson of Burkesville, who had served in that capacity for less than two years.

Parson, a full-time Nazarene pastor, has recently moved to Tennessee to lead a congregation in that neighboring state.

The school board held its monthly business meeting this past Monday night. However, the superintendent’s hiring was not listed on that meeting’s agenda. (Details on that meeting can be found beginning on page 1.)