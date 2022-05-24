Top three of 2022





As 92 students walk across the stage on Friday night to pick up their diplomas, three will walk across with very special honors as having the top three grade point averages in the Class of 2022. This year was a little different because of the fact that all three of the top averages were a tie. Evan Claborn is the son of Todd and Holly Claborn. Makenzie Cope is the daughter of Patrick and Tabitha Cope and Kaitlynn Jones is the daughter of Pam and Shane Lovell and Gavin Jones. Graduation will be held Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.