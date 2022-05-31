Let the summer fun begin

A cool start to the Memorial Day weekend resulted in a somewhat slow start to the boating activities on both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake, but by Saturday and Sunday, with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine, boaters came out in force. In the photo above, boaters lined the bank along Tennessee Island near Trooper Island at the Kentucky – Tennessee boundry on Dale Hollow Lake. Below, boating enthusiasts from at least four states were seen in this crowd enjoying the water and the start of summer in Illwill Creek on Dale Hollow Lake.



