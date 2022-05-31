Harber, Parrigin indicted in death of infant





Two people, who were charged earlier this year in relation to the death of an infant child, were indicted on May 12 by a Clinton County Grand Jury.

Cody Parrigin, 25, and Haley Harber, 21, both of Albany, were arrested April 14 after Harber’s infant was found dead.

According to Albany Police Officer, and now Clinton County Sheriff-elect Ricky Marcum, Parrigin had rolled over on the infant, causing her to suffocate.

The officer also indicated in his report that “There is probably narcotics involved.” The report also said a female entered the room where Parrigin had been sleeping and had to “forcefully” remove Parrigin, who was on top of the child.

The local grand jury alleged that on or about April 14, Cody Parrigin committed reckless homicide, a Class D felony, “when said defendant through causing the death of…an infant, he recklessly was under the influence or otherwise became unconscious and laid on top of the infant which resulted in her death.”

In the true bill charging Harber with complicity to reckless homicide, the grand jury wrote the defendant, “with the intention of promoting or facilitating the commission of the offense of reckless homicide, solicited, commanded, or engaged in a conspiracy with Cody Parrigin, to commit such offense or she aided, counseled, or attempted to aid Cody Parrigin, in planning or committing the offense.” Charge 2 for Harber was criminal abuse in the first degree. This is a Class C felony.

Harber was also indicted on a charge of hindering the prosecution or apprehension-second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both Parrigin and Harber are scheduled for arraignment in Clinton Circuit Court on June 9.

Only one other, two-count indictment, was returned by the grand jury in May.

Ricky Dewayne Phillips was charged with burglary-second degree, a Class C felony, and criminal mischief 1st degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)