Brown sentenced to 40 years

The man responsible for the death of an Albany woman following a two-vehicle collision in nearby Monticello some 16 months ago has received a 40 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to several charges in Clinton Circuit Court last month.

Debra Brown, of Albany, was killed and several other people’s lives were put at risk by the incident that occurred in early 2021.

Jesse W. Brown and Commonwealth Attorney Jesse Stockton reached the agreement on May 5 and the defendant was formally sentenced by Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams a week later, May 12.

Brown was represented in his case by Public Advocate Brad Shuffett.

Brown pled guilty to murder with a sentence of 25 years imposed. He also pled guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree with a five year sentence on each count handed down, and guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st degree with a $200 fine and court cost imposed on the latter charge.

Pursuant to the Commonwealth’s recommendation, all sentences are to run consecutively for a total of 40 years to serve, and the prosecution opposed probation in the case.

The defendant will receive credit for time served since his incarceration.

Brown was indicted by a local grand jury on 15 total counts. Other than the murder charge, he was also indicted for three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, four counts of 1st degree persistent felony offender and various traffic charges, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

The wreck that claimed the life of Debra Brown occurred on January 9, 2021.

According to police reports following the incident, the defendant had an infant child in his lap while driving, had reportedly run several other vehicles off the roadway and claimed that “Jesus” told him to do it.

Under terms of the plea bargain, several charges, including four counts of 1st degree persistent felony offender and various traffic violations were dismissed.

Brown had appeared in court on various occasions over the past several months for pretrial conferences and other court proceedings prior to entering guilty pleas on the aforementioned counts in early May.

The incident at the time was investigated primarily by the Kentucky State Police, London Post.