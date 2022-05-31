From students to alumni

Clinton County High School held its 105th Commencement Ceremony Friday in Lindle Castle Gymnasium as 92 high school seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

In the top photo, high school teacher Jessica Ndiaye worked to get the graduates in order by name before the ceremony got started.

Many students use the top of their caps to show off a number of different things that relate to each person’s personality. Blake Melton decided to honor his sports career as well as the college he will be attending in the fall shown in the photo at right.