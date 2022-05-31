Council to close off street for Justice Center

Albany City Council, at a special call meeting last Thursday, May 26, with just four members present, took a necessary step in securing a site location for the new Clinton County Justice Center.

The Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board) had requested the city close off a portion of Clay Street in the area of Cross and Washington Streets, adjacent to the McWhorter/Ferguson properties, which the board selected as a site for the new judicial facility.

Some of the involved business owners and PDB members were also present at the 5 p.m. meeting to discuss or answer questions pertaining to the matter.

Councilman Joe Stockton asked board members present if this was the place, for sure, the facility would be constructed.

PD Board Vice-Chairman Jake Staton said the property owners there had been made an offer–and it depends on the road closure, and geotechnical surveys, but “the board intends to purchase the property at this point.”

Councilman Reed Sloan asked that, after second reading (two ordinance readings are required for a street closure), would you immediately close the (portion) of the street then?

Both Staton and Mayor Lyle Pierce indicated it probably would be best to close it then.

However, it was noted that some businesses in the affected area were still operating businesses and needed to have time to get rid of their inventory.

It was then stated that it would take at least 10 or 11 months before any buildings would begin being taken down, and Staton told the council that if for some reason, such as something went wrong with geo-tech surveys and the site could not be used, the city could always re-open the street.

Councilwoman Sarah Wilson-Browning said she saw no problem with the road closing.

Sloan then stated, “We want to leave it open as long as we can.”

Stockton then suggested that if the project at that location don’t go through, the city street would revert back to the city. He then made the motion to approve first reading of the ordinance to close a portion of Clay Street for the project development, with all members voting in favor.

No date for the second and final reading was scheduled last week.

The council also had one other, unrelated item of business on the agenda.

On a motion by Sloan, the council approved first reading of a 2021-22 budget amendment to include a $250,000 CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) for the Water Meter Replacement Project.

The brief 10 minute call session was then adjourned.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held next Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall and is open to the public.