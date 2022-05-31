Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

A brief summer break

With last week’s graduation and the final days of the 2021-22 school year, most high school sports will be taking a brief hiatus before getting wound up again for the 2022-23 school year.

Golf will likely see the next activity with a schedule, but of course summer ball will be ongoing for girls’ and boys’ basketball shortly and of course summer camps will see basketball players staying in shape and working on their game.

Robbie Davis Foundation golf scramble

Elsewhere in sports, you will find this week an application for the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Golf Scramble.

Named for one of Clinton County’s most recognizable sports figures who left us all too soon a few years ago while just in his early 50s, the tournament is slated to be held Tuesday, August 2 at Eagle’s Nest Country Club in Somerset.

More details can be found on the application, but in brief, it’s a four-person, bring your own team tournament with a $300 per team entry fee.

The foundation continues to fill Rob’s dream of making sure that every young person had every opportunity available to better themselves, scholastically and athletically as well.

Summer physicals

As I mentioned at the beginning of this week’s column, summer activity will be getting underway shortly, and those athletes involved must have a physical examination performed prior to being involved in any organized summer sports.

A walk-in summer physical event has been organized and will be performed by the Healthy Kids Clinic at the Clinton County High School Library on Monday, June 6, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.