Talbott files papers to run for Judge/Executive as a write-in candidate against Craig

A late surge in filing for various non-partisan seats up for grabs in Albany and Clinton County occurred during the final week prior to the deadline to declare candidacy for office. In fact, the total number of candidates more than doubled over the past week.

Through Monday, June 6, with just one day remaining before the deadline to file, nine additional candidates entered races, compared to seven–the number of candidates that had been in the race the past several weeks.

The majority of individuals filing (five) are seeking one of the six seats that make up the Albany City Council. Three persons filed for a Soil Conservation Board seat (which is made up of three members), and in a rare instance, one person filed as a write-in candidate for the November General Election.

All candidates who filed during the past week were males and in city-wide races, only one incumbent tossed their hat back in the ring.

John Talbott filed as a write-in candidate for the county’s highest office of Clinton County Judge/Executive. Write-in candidates also run on a non-partisan, or no political party, basis.

Five persons filed for a seat on the Albany City Council.

Incumbent Joe Stockton, a recent unsuccessful candidate for county judge/executive, filed for re-election and was the only sitting council member to file last week.

Also among the council candidates is former 1st District Magistrate Johnny Russell, who lost his bid to former councilman Tony Delk, in the most recent May primary, and former city council member James Bray.

Two newcomers also entered the race for a spot on the city’s governing body, including Junior Gregory and Tim Norris.

Three persons have filed for a seat on the Clinton County Soil Conservation District Board, including Steve Young, Tommy Guffey and Kyle Mims.

The Conservation District Board is made up of three members and the aforementioned candidates would all be seated unless any other candidate were to file prior to the deadline.

The number of candidates for the city’s highest office of mayor remains at two, including the incumbent mayor and, of interest, only two incumbent city council members (out of nine total candidates) had filed through Monday of this week.

Two former city council members have filed to regain seats on that body.

Other important races, on the ballot in November are those of Clinton County Board of Education members, where two board districts will elect members, only one candidate had filed through Monday.

The incumbent board member has filed in District 1, comprised of the Piney Woods, Nora and Snow precincts. However, in District 5, where Bobbie Stone is currently serving, no candidate had filed with one day remaining to do so.

The fifth school board district is made up of two precincts, Hayes-Maupin and South Albany.

The filing deadline for non-partisan races of Albany Mayor, Albany City Council, Clinton County Board of Education and Soil Conservation District was Tuesday, June 7, at 4 p.m. (too late for press deadline.)

A final listing of candidates for the above seats, as well as the deadline to declare as a write-in candidate, will be published next week.