Election filing deadline ends with 19 non-partisan hopefuls; most county seats were decided in May

The deadline to file for any non-partisan race in the upcoming November General Election is now passed, as of 4 p.m. last Tuesday, June 7.

A total of three persons declared their candidacy for seats up for grabs this fall on the final day of filing, one candidate each in a city council race and two school board positions. This brings the total number of non-partisan candidates to 19.

Non-partisan races include all city officials, two of five school board district races and three seats on the Soil Conservation Board.

Those last day candidates filing on June 7 included two incumbents and one newcomer.

Current city councilman Reed Sloan, who recently ran unsuccessfully for a seat as Magistrate, filed for re-election to that position. Another incumbent filing was Bobbie Stone, who filed for re-election for her seat on the Clinton County Board of Education in District 5, which includes the Hayes-Maupin and South Albany precincts.

The sole newcomer who filed was Jeremy Fryman, who will be seeking a position on the school board in District 1, comprised of the Piney Woods, Nora and Snow precincts. There will be two candidates in that race, including the sitting board member.

Among the 19 non-partisan candidates will be a write-in candidate who filed previously for the office of Clinton County Judge/Executive.

The race with the most non-partisan candidates is that for a seat on the Albany City Council, where 10 candidates have filed for one of the six positions.

Of that number, only four of the current City Council members are running for re-election.

One current council member is seeking the mayoral position, one councilman, Leland Hicks, was recently appointed to fill out an unexpired term and did not run for the seat, and another long-time member, Tonya Thrasher, is not seeking re-election.

There are two candidates for Mayor of Albany, including the incumbent, Stone is unopposed in the District 5 school board race and three persons who made up the Soil Conservation District Board have filed, and with no opposition in November, their names will not appear on the November election ballot.

Although a district race, that of 40th Judicial Circuit Judge-Division I, does have a local candidate, incumbent Judge Scarlett Latham, that will be on the General Election ballot in the fall.

Since there are only two candidates for the seat, their names were not on the May primary ballot. If three or more candidates had run, there would have been what is referred to as a “run-off” in November between the top two vote getters.

The district is made up of Clinton, Russell and Wayne counties.

Other judicial races, including where only one candidate may be in the race, will be listed on the November ballot.

Also of note, although many candidates are listed as being unopposed in the upcoming general election, people can opt to seek an office by declaring as a “write-in” candidate.

Although all filing deadlines are passed and candidates who won party nominations are set, Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins noted that persons have all the way up to October 28 to file papers declaring their intent to run as a write-in candidate.

Write-in candidates do not have to run on either political party affiliation and basically are considered as non-partisan candidates.

The following is a listing of all local races (names), including district judicial seats that involve Clinton County, that will be on the ballot in November.

(Note: All county-wide candidates are Republican unless otherwise noted, and all other candidates are running as non-partisan.)

— County Judge/Executive: Ricky Craig (incumbent); John Talbott (write-in).

— County Attorney: Michael Rains (incumbent).

— Sheriff: Ricky Marcum.

–Court Clerk: Nathan Collins.

— Coroner: Lonnie Scott.

— Jailer: Bruce Stearns.

— PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) Pat Campbell (incumbent).

— Magistrate, District 1: Tony Delk.

— Magistrate, District 2: Jason Pitman.

— Magistrate, District 3: Gary Tallent.

— Magistrate, District 4: Gary L. Ferguson (incumbent).

— Magistrate, District 5: Jerry Lowhorn (incumbent).

— Magistrate, District 6: Mickey Riddle (incumbent).

— Constable, District 1: James Adkins.

— Constable, District 2: David “Sidewinder” Cross.

— Constable, District 3: Chris Conner.

— Constable, District 4: Ronnie Thrasher.

— Constable, District 5: Chaston Bell.

— Constable, District 6: Gilbert Daniel.

The following are non-partisan candidates.

— Albany Mayor:

Steve Lawson,

Lyle Pierce (incumbent).

— Albany City Council:

Randy Speck,

Sarah Wilson Browning (incumbent),

Renee York,

Samuel Rains,

JR Gregory,

Joe Stockton (incumbent),

Johnny Russell,

Tim Norris,

James Bray,

Reed Sloan, (incumbent)

— School Board, District 1

(Piney Woods, Nora and Snow precincts):

Kevin Marcum (incumbent)

Jeremy Fryman.

— School Board, District 5

(Hayes-Maupin and South Albany precincts):

Bobbie Stone (incumbent).

— Soil Conservation:

Steve Young,

Tommy Guffey,

Kyle Mims.

Clinton County related judicial races:

(All 40th Judicial Circuit.)

— Circuit Judge:

David L. Williams, Burkesville, (incumbent).

— District Judge, Division I:

Scarlett Latham, Albany, (incumbent) and

Lee Whittenburg (Monticello).

— District Judge, Division II:

James M. “Mike” Lawson, Albany, (incumbent).

Additional election information, including voter and registration deadlines, will be published prior to the November General Election