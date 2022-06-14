Re-surfacing work begins

After weeks of grinding, scraping, sweeping and doing it all over again, the surface of U.S. 127 and Hwy. 1590 is finally ready for a new layer of asphault surface. Crews began putting down the first portion of the new smooth surface Monday morning, in south Albany near Albany Redi-Mix. When completed, the project will have put down a new, smooth surface on the roads from this starting point, through Albany and to the end of the Albany Bypass on U.S. 127. The Hwy. 1590 portion begins at the traffic light and extends to just past The Med Center at Albany.