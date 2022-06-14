Few and far between athletic activities – except at the 2022 Clinton County Fair

As I’ve noted for the past couple of week, organized sports activities are at practically a non-existent level at the current time, with students enjoying a break of sorts during these first few weeks of summer break.

At the end of next week, that break from organized sports continues with the beginning of the KHSAA mandated “dead period” for high school and middle school athletes.

In short, the “dead period” means that coaches can have no organized contact with athletes from June 25 through July 9 and school facilities cannot be used for organized athletic activities during this time.

However, there is an opportunity for at least some athletic activities next week in Clinton County with the 2022 Clinton County Fair Family Night and Athletic events.

Back again last year after the 2020 COVID pause, the Family Night lineup of athletic events has long been an extremely popular night that features events for all ages and athletic abilities.

With yours truly at the public address microphone, the Family Night has also long been one of my favorite traditions of each Clinton County Fair.

Telling my age a little here, but I can vividly remember going to the fairgrounds when the Athletic Events were an afternoon feature with long-time Clinton County basketball coach Lindle Castle and long-time teacher Otis Brown running the show, and having a ball doing so.

Whether it be the 50 yard dash for six-year old competitors, or the 100 yard dash for those 18 and up, egg tosses for all ages or a good old-fashioned tug of war challenge, the lineup of races and contests will be entertaining for everyone, young, old and in between.

The fun gets underway Tuesday evening, at 6:00 p.m.

Come on out and have some Family Night fun!