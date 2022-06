, 94, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Buddy Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Brown; one sister, Bernice Jones, both of Albany. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services were held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, with Bro. Scott Jones officiating.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Nell Brown