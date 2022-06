, 69, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Medical Center-Albany.

He was the son of the late John Robert and Pearl Glidewell Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cowan Taylor.

Services were held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Ray Taylor