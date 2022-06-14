, 88, of Burkesville, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in the Williams Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Richard B. Hayes and Adgie Clara Coop Williams.

She was a member of Christian Chapel Church and a nurse aide at Cumberland Valley Manor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Wayne Cloyd; brother, Duane Williams; sister, Carolyn Crawley.

She is survived by her children, Linda Cloyd and Grace Cloyd, Angela (Johnny) Rush all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Catherine Wilson of Campbellsville, Kentucky; siblings, Audrey Capps of Louisville, Kentucky, Bethada Watson of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Barbara Smith of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Gary Cloyd, Sarah Cloyd, Faith Reynolds, Elizabeth Rush, Erin Rush, John Curtis Rush, Andrew Wilson; great-grandchildren, James Cloyd, Owen Cloyd, John Tyler Watts, Isabella Watts, and many other family and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating.

Burial followed in the Christian Chapel Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Judith Clare Williams Cloyd