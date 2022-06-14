Kenneth A. Appleby, 78, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, a son of the late John Sherman and Georgia Guthrie Appleby.

He was retired from Chrysler Corporation in New Castle, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Beula Appleby of New Castle; three children, Kenny Appleby of New Lisbon, Becky (Jerry) Rector of Lewisville, and Pam (Randy) Christopher of Muncie; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret (Paul) Brown of Albany, KY; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Ray Appelby, Jessie Appleby, Bessie Sidwell and Gleneve Robinson; a great granddaughter, Airelyn Anderson.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Bro. Melvin Daniel and Pastor Doug Keppel officiating. Burial followed in Green Hills Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given to Special Olympics of Delaware County, PO Box 176 Muncie, IN 47308, or Airelyn’s Dragonfly Wings.

